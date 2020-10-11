{{head.currentUpdate}}

Heavy rain likely in Kerala, Yellow alert in seven districts

After a stint of warm weather, several parts of Kerala experienced light-to-moderate rain on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that moderate-to-heavy rainfall is likely in several parts of the state for the next seven days.

A yellow alert has been issued in seven districts namely Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasaragod.

The low-pressure area that formed in the Bay of Bengal and the adjoining north Andaman Sea is behind the recent spell of rain in the state.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning too can be expected at one or two places, an IMD statement added.

Strong wind speed reaching 45-55 Kmph from the southwesterly direction is likely to prevail along the coastal areas, especially the Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas for the next few days until further notice.

