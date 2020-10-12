{{head.currentUpdate}}

Sriram Venkitaraman granted bail in KM Basheer death case

The First Class Magistrate Court here on Monday granted bail to IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman, the first accused in the case related to the death of journalist KM Basheer.

Sriram, driving under the influence of alcohol and at high speed, allegedly rammed into Basheer's motorbike killing him on the night of August 3, 2019.

Sriram Venkitaraman, KM Basheer
A 70-page charge sheet, listing 100 witnesses and 75 materials of evidence, was filed in the court on February 1 this year against the IAS officer, arraigning him as the first accused in the case.

The court had issued an ultimatum to Venkitaraman last month to appear before it on Monday after the IAS officer failed to show three times despite summons.

Wafa
Earlier, Wafa, a friend of Sriram who is the second accused, appeared before the court on September 17 and secured bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and a surety of two persons with the same amount.

At the time of the accident, Sriram was allegedly at the wheel of the car that killed Basheer. Wafa also was present in the vehicle, which is registered in her name.

After being placed under suspension in connection with the accident, Sriram was reinstated in service as Deputy Secretary in Health Services in April.

