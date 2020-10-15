Rahul Gandhi denied clearance for online inauguration of school building in Wayanad

Thiruvananthapuram: The online inauguration of a school building by Wayanad Lok Sabha member Rahul Gandhi failed to take place as the state government denied permission citing that the district administration was not informed about the same.

Wayanad district Congress committee president I C Balakrishnan said the inauguration of a new school building at the state-run Munderi School built at a cost of Rs 1.20 crore, scheduled for 10:15am by Gandhi did not happen as the district administration didn't give it clearance.

According to the district administration, permission had to be denied as protocols were not followed and the state education minister, district collector and others were not informed of the event.

“We had no other option but to call off all the arrangements made by the school Parents Teachers Association," added Balakrishnan.

Balakrishnan claimed that the move was politically motivated.

According to Kalpetta MLA and CPI(M) leader C K Saseendran, the MSDP is a joint venture of the central and state governments with 60 and 40 per cent stake, respectively and the programme should have been scheduled with the knowledge and approval of the state government.

"This programme has not been called off but has been asked to be rescheduled. My name was mentioned in the programme by the organisers. The district collector has issued a stop memo for the programme since it has no prior approval as per the direction of the state government," Saseendran added.