CEO of IT Parks: No applicants, eligibility criteria relaxed

The Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram. Manorama
Thiruvananthapuram: The IT department has relaxed the eligibility criteria for the post of chief executive officer (CEO) of Kerala IT Parks, that includes the Technopark, and issued a re-notification.

The department had to issue the re-notification as there were no applicants for the post. The controversy surrounding the former IT secretary, M Sivasankar, in connection with the gold smuggling scandal appears to have affected the CEO recruitment.

Applications for the top post were invited in early July. But there were no exceptional applications. Subsequently, a committee, comprising IT secretary, IT Parks’ CEO, and IIITM-K director, was tasked with evaluating the eligibility criteria.
The tenure of the CEO, Sasi P M, had expired in May. As no new recruitment could be made, the government asked him to continue in the post for now.

As per the committee's recommendation, the criteria of 20 years of experience in the IT field was revised. As per the new criteria set, the applicants should have five years of experience as the head of a division in the IT/electronics industry along with 15 years of experience in any business sector. The applicant should also have an MBA.

Currently, there is no one heading the Kerala Startup Mission as well.

