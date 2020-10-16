LDF to take decision on Kerala Congress (M) entry soon

Thiruvananthapuram: With the CPI indicating that it will not play hardball, the LDF will take a decision on the entry of Kerala Congress (M) soon.

The issue will be discussed by the CPM state secretariat on Friday and the CPI executive committee on October 21. A decision regarding an LDF meeting may be taken on Friday.

The CPM had planned for an LDF meeting on Friday. However, the CPI said it needed to discuss within the party about Kerala Congress’ entry before taking part in the meeting of the Front. The LDF is now likely to meet next week and take a decision.

Jose K Mani, who arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, will meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM leaders on Friday. The CPM will first discuss with the other constituent parties of the LDF before the Front’s leadership holds talks with the Kerala Congress.

The CPI has reiterated to the CPM that the LDF will not benefit because of the Kerala Congress (M)’s entry. However, it will not stand in the way if the CPM is firm about inducting the party. But it needs to be debated if there is any need for the LDF to rush to make Kerala Congress a constituent party before the local body elections. The CPI’s regional unit has informed the state leadership that it is not ready to vacate the Kanjirapally Assembly seat.

Meanwhile, the stalled NCP leadership meeting will be held in Kochi on Friday. The party has said that it will not leave the Pala seat. But the CPM reckons that the NCP can be convinced about giving the seat to the Kerala Congress.

Kerala Cong (M) wants Rajya Sabha seat, LDF says unlikely

The Kerala Congress (M) has demanded a Rajya Sabha seat after Jose K Mani resigned as a member of Parliament in the wake of the decision to join the Left Front. Jose K Mani said that no one is opposed to giving a seat to the Kerala Congress. The CPM has, however, said this is unlikely.