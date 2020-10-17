Agencies investigating gold smuggling case trying to trace Egyptian national Khalid

Kochi: Central intelligence agencies are trying to trace Khalid Ali Shoukri, an Egyptian citizen whose name copped up during the investigations into the diplomatic parcel gold smuggling case.

They are investigating how he managed to become an employee of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram and stay in Kerala despite being denied a visa twice by India.

The investigating agencies have obtained evidence to show that Khalid was involved in illegal financial dealings along with Swapna and P S Sarith, the main accused in the gold smuggling case.

Santhosh Eapen, the owner of Unitac Builders, had told the investigating agencies that foreign currency worth Rs 3.80 crore was handed over to Khalid to get the construction contract for the Life Mission's housing complex in Wadakkancherry.

The accused in the gold smuggling case took commission from the Rs 18.50 crore that was provided by Red Crescent, a UAE-based charitable organization, as part of flood relief assistance to Kerala.

The agencies are investigating where Khalid spent the Rs 3.80 crore that Santhosh Eapen says was given to the Egyptian national, who was also in charge of the entire financial affairs of the UAE Consulate.

Santosh Eapen said, according to the information he received, Khalid was detained at the Cairo airport after he landed in Egypt with foreign currencies. The agencies are examining whether this is true.