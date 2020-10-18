Kerala records 7,631 new COVID-19 cases, 8,410 recoveries on Sunday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 7,631 fresh COVID-19 cases when 58,404 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. With this, Kerala's COVID-19 case count rose to 3,41,859 on Sunday.

The state also registered 8,410 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 13.06%.

So far, 95,200 people recovered from the disease, while 2,45,399 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a statement.

Local transmission of COVID-19 continues unabated as 6,685 of the newly reported cases contracted the virus through contact. Of this, the infection sources of 723 are unknown, the minister said.

Apart from this, 63 healthcare workers (Thiruvananthapuram - 15, Kannur - 12, Malappuram and Thrissur - 8 each, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Kasaragod - 4 each, Kottayam, Idukki and Wayanad - 2 each, Kollam and Kozhikode - 1 each) also contracted the virus.

The minister also confirmed 22 more deaths on Sunday. The official death toll now stands at 1,161.

District-wise break-up of today's positive cases:

Malappuram – 1,399 (contact cases – 1,367)

Kozhikode – 976 (943)

Thrissur – 862 (844)

Ernakulam – 730 (486)

Thiruvananthapuram – 685 (525)

Kollam – 540 (537)

Kottayam – 514 (465)

Kannur – 462 (348)

Alappuzha – 385 (373)

Palakkad – 342 (179)

Kasaragod – 251 (239)

Pathanamthitta – 179 (129)

Idukki – 162 (114)

Wayanad – 144 (136)

District-wise break-up of recoveries:

Ernakulam – 1,307

Thiruvananthapuram – 1,210

Kozhikode – 1,193

Thrissur – 1,006

Malappuram – 805

Kollam – 640

Kannur – 537

Pathanamthitta – 375

Alappuzha – 368

Palakkad – 275

Kasaragod – 225

Kottayam – 216

Wayanad – 122

Idukki – 131

Testing and quarantine

In total, 39,39,199 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

Of the 2,80,236 people under observation for suspected infection, 2,55,696 are home/institutional quarantined and 24,540 hospitalised. As many as 2,795 people were hospitalised since Saturday.

Twelve new places were designated as hotspots on Sunday, while eight regions were excluded from the list. The state presently has 637 hotspots.