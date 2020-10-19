{{head.currentUpdate}}

Oommen Chandy goes for self-quarantine after driver tests coronavirus positive

Thiruvananthapuram: Two-time former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on Monday went into quarantine after his driver tested coronavirus positive.

"It was last night, the news came his driver had turned positive. On account of this he has cancelled his trip to be with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi who arrived at Kozhikode to go around his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency," said a close aide of Chandy.

Chandy who turns 77 on October 31 admitted that ever since COVID pandemic outbreak in March, it has been tough for him remaining indoors, an experience he never thought he would have to face.

Chandy recently celebrated serving as the Member of Legislative Assembly from Puthuppally for 50 years.

Chandy became chief minister of Kerala twice and have handled important portfolios like Finance, Home and Labour.

