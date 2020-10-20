Kalamassery Medical College Hospital hits back at allegations of negligence over Harris' death

Kochi: The Government Medical College Hospital authorities on Tuesday dismissed allegations that the death of CK Harris, a Fort Kochi native who was undergoing COVID treatment here, was on account of negligence on the part of the hospital staff.

Harris died of a heart attack, Nodal Officer Dr Fattahuddin clarified after a doctor alleged on Tuesday that Harris' ventilator was not connected well.

Dr Najma who practices at MCH told Manorama News that Harris' ventilator was not connected well. "Though the face mask was on, the ventilator was not connected. The duty doctor had told me about this," Najma said.

"The senior doctors were informed. However, they said not to make an issue out of it. I have also had similar experiences," she added.

Medical College Principal Dr V Satheesh alleged that this was a deliberate attempt to undermine the institution that had long been at the forefront of COVID fight. It was also here that Pareed, a 103-year-old Aluva native recovered successfully from the virus.

“There are four or five doctors in an ICU at any given time. There is no way a ventilator remaining unconnected misses all of them,” Satheesh said.

A controversy erupted over Harris' death after the nursing officer, Jalaja Devi, of the medical college posted a voice message that said his ventilator tubes were not properly placed.

Medical college principal Dr V Satheesh and medical superintendent Dr Peter P Vazhayil have said that the matters relating to Harris' death mentioned in the voice message were not true.

They also pointed out the nursing officer’s explanation that she had sent out the audio clip to ensure that the staff remained vigilant and that the problems mentioned did not exist in reality.

“Harris was critically ill. Such a patient would not be shifted to the ward. Statements in the voice message are unscientific. Harris had been put on the NIV ventilator and there is no chance of the ventilator tube getting dislocated,” they added.

Soon after, the health department suspended the nursing officer. Health Minister KK Shailaja had ordered for a probe by the Medical Education Director into the incident.

However, Dr Najma said that it was wrong to initiate disciplinary action against the nursing officer, who revealed the incident.

"The doctors, who did not report the issue, are also guilty. Those responsible for the incident should be punished," she said. "I might also face action for speaking out," she added.

Family files police complaint



Meanwhile, the family has filed a complaint to the police, seeking a probe into the incident. They have alleged that Harris died due to the negligence of the medical college staff while stating that the nursing officer's audio clip corroborated this.



They also said that the recent statement by the hospital authorities that Harris had died of a heart attack was new.

They have demanded that a case be filed and murder charges slapped against those responsible for the death.

The relatives also said that they were asked to buy expensive equipment, while Harris was under treatment at the hospital. But that this was not used. The money for the equipment was later reimbursed to the relatives.

Harris' sisters said that they would meet the Chief Minister, Health Minister and Collector, for setting up an expert committee to probe the death.