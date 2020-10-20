Sivasankar's illness a ploy to delay case, Customs argues in HC

The Customs on Tuesday dismissed suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar's sudden illness as one conjured to delay the case.



It is all done according to a script, it added while arguing in the High Court that this 'ploy' was in no way going to strengthen Sivasankar's case for an anticipatory bail in the ongoing investigation into the gold smuggling racket unearthed in Kerala in July.



Sivasankar was admitted to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday after he complained of unease when Customs officials arrived at his residence to take him for further questioning.



The former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was then taken to the hospital by the officials in a Customs vehicle.



According to his relatives, Sivasankar was admitted following high blood pressure. Sivasankar's wife also works at the same hospital – in the nephrology department.



However, when an angiogram test the following day revealed no cardiac issues, Sivasankar complained of a bad back.



On further examination, it was found that he had a lumbar disc prolapse and required more medical attention. Sivasankar was subsequently shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.



After his discharge from the Medical College on Monday, Sivasankar was again admitted to a private Ayurveda hospital near Vanchiyoor. It is not clear how many days hospitalization he would require at the Ayurveda centre.



Following an anticipatory bail plea by Sivasankar, the Kerala high court had restrained the ED, probing the money trail in the gold smuggling case, from arresting him till October 23.



Sivasankar was earlier interrogated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate probing separate cases related to the gold smuggling using diplomatic channels through the international airport at Thiruvananthapuram.



Sivasankar came under the scanner as reports regarding his acquaintance with Swapna Suresh, one of the prime accused in the case, emerged.



The smuggling case came to the fore when Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, Kochi, seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore found camouflaged in diplomatic baggage from the UAE on July 5.

