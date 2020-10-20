Telegram group of gold smuggling accused named 'CPM Committee', says Sarith

Kochi: Gold smuggling case first accused P S Sarith has said the Telegram group created to discreetly communicate about smuggling was named 'CPM Committee'. Sarith said this in his statement to the Enforcement Directorate.

Fourth accused Sandeep Nair had started the group, and Sarith and alleged mastermind K T Ramees were added to it, as per his statements.

Sarith said that all communication regarding the gold smuggling was done through this group. Apart from this, he had communicated directly with second accused Swapna Suresh and over the phone. However, Sarith said that he did not have any direct link to Faisal Fareed, who allegedly sent gold from Dubai.

Swapna initiates legal action

Meanwhile, Swapna has initiated legal action after her statements to the Customs were allegedly leaked. "Even I was not given a copy of the statements. Contempt proceedings must be initiated against those responsible for this,” Swapna demanded.

Swapna Suresh approached the economic offences court in Ernakulam, alleging that central agencies mentally harassed her by fabricating allegations against her to appease their 'political bosses’ in Delhi.

“The agencies have recorded statements that I have not said,” Swapna said. She further said she realised that factually incorrect statements were recorded, when other central agencies questioned her based on these statements.

A multi-agency probe was initiated after the Customs seized 30kg gold from a diplomatic baggage at Thiruvananthapuram airport on July 5. Accused Swapna and Sarith were arrested within days after the gold seizure.