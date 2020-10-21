Kerala's Gibu Thomas appointed president of global skincare major ELC

Gibu Thomas from Pala in Kerala's Kottayam district has been appointed as the president of global skincare manufacturer The Estee Lauder Companies (ELC) last week.

Before joining ELC, Gibu was the senior vice-president and head of global e-commerce at multinational food, snack and beverage corporation Pepsico.

The Estée Lauder Companies, headquartered in New York, is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, make-up, fragrance and hair care products.

Gibu Thomas is the son of late P A Thomas from Pala and Saramma. Both his parents were teachers. He graduated from College of Engineering Trivandrum in computer engineering and later did his MBA at Stanford University. His brother Tony Thomas was the chief information officer of Nissan Motor Corporation.

Gibu Thomas (right) with his elder brother Tony.

The Estee Lauder Companies announced that after nearly 20 years with the company, Dennis McEniry, president of ELC's online division, will retire at the end of this calendar year and Gibu Thomas will succeed him on November 16, 2020. According to reports in the US media, Gibu will report directly to Fabrizio Freda, president and chief executive officer. Dennis will work closely with Gibu through the end of the year to support a smooth and successful transition.

Gibu will be responsible for the company's online business globally.

Gibu was earlier with Walmart Inc as senior vice-president, mobile and digital.

"I am thrilled to be joining The Estée Lauder Companies," Gibu Thomas said after the ELC made the announcement.