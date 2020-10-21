ED initiates probe against K M Shaji over bribery allegations

Kozhikode: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a probe against K M Shaji MLA after a complaint was filed that he had allegedly taken bribe for sanctioning plus-two batch for the Azhikode High School in Kannur.

Officers of the ED Kozhikode sub-zonal office are probing the complaint.

Thirty people, including K M Shaji, have been issued notices. K M Shaji has been asked to appear before the officials on November 10.

A Vigilance probe is also being held based on a complaint given by Kannur block panchayat president Kuduvan Padmanabhan.

The ED is probing the financial deals with regard to the plus-two batch sanctioning and the source of money.

The complaint alleged that the local leadership of the Muslim League had demanded money to sanction the plus-two course at the Azhikode school during the tenure of the previous UDF government.

Though the plus-two batch was sanctioned, K M Shaji reportedly told the school authorities not to give the money. The party leadership too was instructed not to take any money.

However, when the school authorities presented the expenditure in connection with the plus-two batch sanctioning at the PTA general body, it included the Rs 25 lakh given to K M Shaji, as per the complaint.