Solar scam case: Biju Radhakrishnan gets 3 years, Shalu Menon's trial next month

Thiruvananthapuram: Biju Radhakrishnan, the first accused in the solar scam case has been jailed for three years and fined Rs 10,000 by a First Class Magistrate Court here on Wednesday.

The case alleges that Rs 75 lakh was embezzled on the pretext of acquiring the distribution rights for solar equipment. The case was registered by the Thampanoor police for criminal conspiracy and embezzlement.



After Biju pleaded guilty, the Court allowed his sentence to also include the time he was in jail in connection with the case before the trial.



The trial against actress Shalu Menon and her mother Kala Devi, the two others accused in the case, will begin next month.

