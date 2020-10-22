{{head.currentUpdate}}

Kummanam in Padmanabhaswamy Temple governing council

Kummanam Rajasekharan
Thiruvananthapuram: Former Mizoram Governor and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) former Kerala president Kummanam Rajasekharan has been appointed as the representative of the Union Government on the governing panel of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple here. The order was issued by the Union Ministry of Culture on Wednesday.

Rajasekharan will represent the Central Government in the five-member governing council constituted for temple administration after a Supreme Court directive.

The five-member board, chaired by a Thiruvananthapuram district judge, will have a trustee nominee, a chief priest and a state government nominee, in addition to the Centre's representative.

Kummanam was appointed after revoking the order appointing former BJP NRI cell convener Harikumar for the post.

There had been complaints within the party over the omission of Kummanam from the list of national office bearers.

