Singer and actor Zero Babu passes away

Singer, music director and actor KJ Mohammed Babu, popularly known as ‘Zero’ Babu passed away here on Wednesday. He was 80.

He was a theater artist turned movie actor. In PJ Antony’s play, Babu played the role of a man who is fed up with life owing to the cotton gambling game that prevailed in the past. Open Zero was the name of the game. Ever since he acted the role and performed a song called Open Zero, he was known as Zero Babu.

His debut film song was “Kanninu Kanninu...” from the movie Kudumbini in 1964. He has sung more than 300 movie songs. He had also collaborated with prominent musicians, including maestro Devarajan, P J Antony, Dakshina Moorthy, Arjunan Master, P S Divakaran, K J Joy, Jithin Shyam, M A Majeed and Ponkunnam Varkey.

He also composed few songs including ‘Nakshathrangal chimmum’ from the 1983 film Marakkilorikkalum, ‘Manavaattippennorungi’ from 1982 movie Kurukkante Kalyaanam.

He was a recipient of the Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award and also sung in nearly 90 films and various plays.

He is survived by wife Athikka Babu and children Suraj Babu, Sulfi Babu, Sabitha Salam and Deepath Nazeer.