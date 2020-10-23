Unitac MD affirms to IT dept kickback deal with Swapna's clique

Kochi: The Managing Director of Unitac Builders and Developers has reiterated that a deal to pay kickbacks with regard to the Kerala government's Life Mission project was concluded with the accused in the sensational gold smuggling case. MD Santosh Eapen affirmed this in a statement given to the Income Tax department on Thursday.

There was an understanding that in the event of his company getting the Life Mission contract to build flats for the underprivileged, Swapna Suresh and others would be given 30 per cent commission, Eapen stated.

Eapen also stated the kickback amount figured during the discussion held on the Life Mission project for constructing 100 flats.

Subsequently, when the number of flats was raised to 140, they reached a revised agreement under which a 20 per cent commission was to be given for the project. Even after promising 20 per cent commission, Eapen expected to make a profit out of the project. However, with various agencies probing the matter, all plans went haywire.

The IT department had sought Eapen's statement in connection with the ongoing probe into the gold smuggling case.

The earlier statement given by Eapen before the Enforcement Directorate about giving Rs 4.48 core commission was repeated by him in front of IT department as well.

The plan was to show the commission amount under the expenditure head. The project was worth Rs 20 crore or UAE Dirham 100 crore.

Cash handed over to UAE Consular official

Meanwhile, Eapen in his statement given to IT department also disclosed that 3.8 crores in currency notes - both in Indian rupees and US dollars - was handed over to UAE consulate finance department head Khalid Ali Shoukri. The handover was made in a car parked along the Kowdiar Road in Thiruvananthapuram city.

Besides, Rs 68 lakh was transferred to the company account of Sandeep, another accused in the gold smuggling case.

IT summons

The IT department has asked Eapen to appear before it on October 28 along with all documents. He will have to remit 30 per cent tax on the commission amount and pay three times the tax amount as fine if he has been found violating IT rules.

The IT department has also initiated proceedings against the nine accused in the gold smuggling case including Swapna, Sandeep, Sarith, KT Rameez.