Actress assault case: Plea to suspend trial rejected

Kochi: The prosecution plea seeking suspension of trial into the sensational actress abduction and assault case has been rejected by the trial court.

The prosecution had filed the petition for suspension of trial with the intention of seeking time for filing an appeal before the High Court and for shifting the trial proceedings to another court. However, the special court at Ernakulam which is cross-examining the witnesses rejected the prosecution plea for suspending the trial.

The special prosecutor was not present in the court when the case was taken up for hearing. The advocate on the prosecution panel also did not place any arguments.

The case has been posted for November 3 for resuming the trial proceedings. The court also asked the investigating officer to take action to ensure that the trial is not interfered with in any way.

The prosecution had filed a petition to shift trial proceedings raising apprehensions about the stand taken by the court.

The case pertains to the sexual assault of a prominent South Indian film actress on February 18, 2017. Mollywood actor Dileep was arrested on July 17 that year on charges of plotting the crime. Dileep, who spent 85 days in jail, was released on bail with stringent conditions by the Kerala High Court.

Earlier the prosecution had moved another petition pointing out that the actor, with the help of a lawyer, had tried to influence the main witness in the case.

According to the prosecution, several witnesses who had earlier testified against Dileep, one among the prime accused in the case, have had changed their statements before the court.