COVID-19: 8,253 new positive cases in Kerala on Saturday, 6,468 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 8,253 new coronavirus positive cases after 67,593 tests on Saturday. The state also registered 6,468 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Health department informed in a press statement.

The state has reported 3,86,087 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 2,87,261 people recovered. There are currently 97,417 active patients.

With 25 deaths being reported on Saturday, the state's death toll has risen to 1,306.

Of the new cases, 7,084 contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection of 939 among them is unknown. As many as 163 infected persons came from outside the state.

Sixty-seven health workers also tested positive in the state on Saturday – 17 from Ernakulam, nine each from Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur, eight from Kozhikode, six from Kasaragod, five from Thrissur, four from Kottayam, three from Palakkad, two each from Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Wayanad.

Testing and quarantine

A total of 2,83,517 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,60,062 are under home or institutional quarantine and 23,455 are in hospitals.

3429 people were admitted in hospitals on Monday.

So far, 42,80,204 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Saturday, 16 more regions have been converted into hotspots and eight have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 624 in the state.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam- 1170 (894 through contact)

Thrissur- 1086 (1070)

Thiruvananthapuram- 909 (751)

Kozhikode- 770 (738)

Kollam- 737 (730)

Malappuram- 719 (688)

Alappuzha- 706 (693)

Kottayam- 458 (391)

Palakkad- 457 (179)

Kannur- 430 (326)

Pathanamthitta- 331 (278)

Idukki- 201 (87)

Kasaragod- 200 (186)

Wayanad- 79 (73)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram- 951

Kollam- 738

Pathanamthitta- 250

Alappuzha- 472

Kottayam- 517

Idukki- 49

Ernakulam- 538

Thrissur- 481

Palakkad- 459

Malappuram- 207

Kozhikode- 940

Wayanad- 126

Kannur- 355

Kasaragod- 385