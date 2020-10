Kerala records 25 COVID deaths on Saturday, toll now at 1,306

Kerala recorded 25 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday taking the official toll to 1,306.

The deceased are:

Thiruvananthapuram

Sundar Raj, 75, from Dhanuvachapuram

Nirmala, 68 from Karamana

Gopakumar, 53, from Pachallur

Aruna, 58 from Poovar

Divakaran Nair, 74 from Kuzhithara

Kollam

Sudhakarn Pillai, 59, from Kalluvathikal

Hawamma, 90, from Thadikadu

Radha, 74, from Kollam

Alappuzha

Noorudheen, 85 from Mannar

Kottayam

Kunjumon Joseph, 55 from Changanassery

Chacko Mathew, 80 from Kottayam

Ernakulam

Varghese, 85 from Thrikunathu Nagar

PK Soman, 60 from Kodungallur

KV Saidhu, 73 from Aluva

Thrissur

Abu, 84, from Poochinnipadam

Kareem, 66, from Azhikode

Sujan, 54 from Chittilapalli

Malappuram

Raveendran, 63, from Mambadu

Kozhikode

Ammanullah Khan, 68, from Kulathara

Muhammed, 83, from Koyilandi

Kannur

D Moorthy, 77, from Chelladu

Mehmoud, 71, from Ramathalli

Dasan, 78, from Chokli

CP Moosa, 75 from Kannur

Kasaragod

Shamfavi, 70, from Peruvathu

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.