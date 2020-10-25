{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Mass cheating: Kerala Technological University cancels B-Tech 3rd semester exam

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Mass cheating: Kerala Technological University cancels B-Tech 3rd semester exam
SHARE

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Technological University (KTU) cancelled the B-tech third-semester examination held across the state on Saturday after it found mass cheating by students using mobile phones during the exam.

University sources said the mathematics examination of the third-semester students which was held on Thursday was cancelled after there were complaints that answers were shared through messaging platform WhatsApp.

The malpractice was reported from five colleges in various districts during the third semester examination of the paper 'Linear algebra and complex analysis'.
KERALA
Last glimpse of COVID-19 victim's face allowed, new guidelines out

The decision was taken by the university syndicate examination sub-committee after considering a preliminary report filed by exam controller K R Kiran, University Pro-Vice Chancellor S Ayub told reporters.

A release issued by the KTU said some students brought mobile phones inside the examination hall exploiting the COVID-19 health protocol.

"This is a serious matter and strict action will be taken," Ayub said.

University officials have also seized many mobile phones from some candidates and plan to file a police complaint.

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES