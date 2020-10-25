Three of the Kerala's quintuplets get married on the same day at Guruvayur

Guruvayur: It was indeed a special day for Rema Devi. Three of her five children (quintuplets) got married on the same day.

Uthra, Uthara and Uthama tied the knot at the Sri Krishna Temple at Guruvayur on Saturday. The wedding of the fourth daughter, Uthraja, could not be held as the groom was unable to fly down from Kuwait.

Uthraja and Uthrajan along with their mother Rema Devi took care of all the wedding preparations.

The three weddings were held at the Kalyana Mandapam after the temple opened for the ‘Pantheeradi puja’ at 8am.

Uthra, a fashion designer, got married to Ayoor native K S Ajith Kumar, a hotel manager in Muscat. Online journalist Uthara tied the knot to Kozhikode native K B Mahesh Kumar, a TV channel cameraman. Anaesthesia technician Uthama married Vattiyoorkavu native G Vineeth, an accountant in Muscat.

The temple SHO, U Premananda Krishnan, also gave presents on behalf of the Janamaitri police, who had supported the family in the upbringing of the quintuplets.

The quintuplets were born to Prem Kumar-Rema Devi, from Pothencode in Thiruvananthapuram, on November 18 in 1995. The four girls and one boy were born on the day of ‘Uthram’ star, as per the Malayalam calendar. Their birth and major milestones in their life were reported in local media and followed by the public. The quintuplets were fondly called as ‘Pancharatnam’.

However, tragedy struck the family as their father killed himself when the children were just nine years old. Their mother was also afflicted with heart ailments. She had to be fitted with a pacemaker.

But Rema Devi did not falter in the face of adversity. She brought up her children with the help of well-wishers. Now, all five have secured jobs.

The weddings were scheduled to be held in April but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Now finally, Rema Devi’s wish that her children's weddings should be held at the Guruvayur temple has been fulfilled.