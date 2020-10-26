{{head.currentUpdate}}

One fourth of COVID deaths in Kerala due to lapses in reverse quarantine, says study

Kochi: A study has found that 24 per cent of the persons who died due to COVID-19 in the state in the month of August had not complied with the reverse quarantine norms strictly.

A state level committee which conducted the study in connection with COVID-19 deaths concluded that 61 deaths (24 per cent) of the 223 that occurred in August could have been avoided through strict reverse quarantine measures. The panel observed that the mortality rate could be brought down by strictly following reverse quarantine norms.
The average age of the COVID-19 victims’ was 63.5 years. The older the patients are, the mortality chances get higher. Of the victims, 13 (5 percent) were brought dead to hospitals.

Barring two, all the other people who died had comorbidity or other diseases. The other health problems suffered by the victims included diabetes (48 per cent) , high blood pressure (46 percent) respiratory tract infection ( 21 percent), kidney ailments (14 percent) and cancer (6 per cent).

Reverse quarantine

Reverse quarantine is a process under which people who are above the age of 60 years and those who suffer from diabetes, hypertension, lung disease, kidney disease, cancer and other chronic ailments are kept away from other people in order to prevent getting infected. Reverse quarantine is a promising and effective public health measure to reduce the morbidity and mortality associated with COVID-19.

