'No links to gold smugglers', legislator Karat Razak trashes Customs' findings

Kochi: Koduvally MLA Karat Razak has dismissed allegations that he is involved in the politically sensitive gold smuggling case which is now under probe. In a secret report submitted by the Customs Department, Razak is named as a key link in the smuggling ring and supports the claim with the statements of witnesses.

“I have not seen those accused in the gold smuggling case before. I have not made any contact with them – over the phone or otherwise. This controversy has been created with the intent to harm. I have nothing to fear as I am not involved in anything,” Razack said.

The MLA also said that no agency or investigation team has called him regarding this issue so far.

"I have only seen those accused in the case on TV," Razak added.

“Karat Faisal is my neighbour. He is also the councillor of the Koduvally Municipality. That's how I know him. Our relationship ends there. I don't have any business with him,” Razak stated.

Faisal has been questioned twice by Customs in connection with the gold smuggling case. However, Razak has not been named as an accused or witness in the case yet.

Soumya, the wife of gold smuggling accused Sandeep Nair, has stated that Razak has a close relationship with Ramees, considered the kingpin of the operation.

The Customs report also states that gold was smuggled on behalf of Karat Razak and Karat Faisal.

The report has been submitted to the Union Finance Ministry along with an application to invoke the much-dreaded COFEPOSA against the main accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair.

(COFEPOSA refers to the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act.)

Karat Razak has been a prominent IUML leader. But he contested the 2016 assembly election from the Koduvally legislative constituency as an independent supported by the LDF and got elected.