COVID-19: 5,457 new positive cases in Kerala on Tuesday, tally crosses 4L

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 5,457 new coronavirus positive cases after 46,193 tests on Tuesday. The state also registered 7,015 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Health department informed in a press statement.

The state has reported 4,02,674 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 3,09,032 persons recovered. The remaining 92,161 patients are undergoing treatment.

With 24 deaths being reported on Tuesday, the state's death toll has risen to 1,376.

Of the new cases, 4702 contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection of 607 among them is unknown. As many as 88 infected persons came from outside the state. Sixty health workers also tested positive in the state on Tuesday.

Kerala reported a relatively low number of 6,843 and 4,287 cases on Sunday and Monday respectively owing to less number of tests on these days also. According to the health authorities, Navarathri holidays had influenced the testing and would pick up pace in the coming days. Earlier, the number of tests on weekdays used to be more than 55,000.



In the previous week Kerala detected around 52,000 new cases making it one of the state's with the fastest growing coronavirus numbers.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thrissur- 730 (717 through contact)

Ernakulam- 716 (521)

Malappuram- 706 (664)

Alappuzha- 647 (594)

Kozhikode- 597 (570)

Thiruvananthapuram- 413 (288)

Kottayam- 395 (391)

Palakkad- 337 (164)

Kollam- 329 (326)

Kannur- 258 (198)

Pathanamthitta- 112 (79)

Wayanad- 103 (100)

Kasaragod- 65 (62)

Idukki- 49 (28)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram- 654

Malappuram- 993

Thrissur- 1103

Kozhikode- 947

Ernakulam- 914

Kollam- 534

Kottayam- 236

Pathanamthitta- 153

Alappuzha- 532

Kasaragod- 210

Kannur- 368

Palakkad- 188

Idukki- 72

Wayanad- 111

Testing and quarantine

A total of 2,83,150 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,61,563 are under home or institutional quarantine and 21,587 are in hospitals.

2,339 people were admitted in hospitals on Tuesday.

So far, 44,09,750 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Tuesday, 10 more regions have been converted into hotspots and four have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 688 in the state.