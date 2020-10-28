CPM all for electoral pact with Congress outside Kerala

New Delhi: Two years after quashing a Central Committee move to align with the Congress, CPM's all-powerful Pinarayi faction has made a complete U-turn and is considering siding with their primary Kerala rivals to form a united front against the BJP juggernaut.

The party already has a functional relationship with the Congress across India, save for Kerala. In Bihar, where the first phase of elections begins today, the CPM and the Congress are in the RJD-led grand alliance. In Tamil Nadu, the Left parties and the Congress are part of the DMK front.

In Bengal and Assam too, the CPM leaders have agreed for an electoral pact with the Congress. An alliance in Tripura too will be advantageous for the two parties, it was observed.

With a few states including Bengal and Tamil Nadu going to the polls next year, the CPM leadership is unanimous in calling for an electoral pact with the Congress.

Though Pinarayi faction had earlier argued that this friendship could not be convincingly explained in Kerala, it too has come to the conclusion that there is no other way.

According to party sources, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said there is no other option at present. Everyone is aware of the danger posed by the BJP. This can be explained to the Kerala electorate as well -- the CPM leadership justifies the move along these lines.

Pinarayi, however, pointed out the Congress and the BJP are united in opposing the CPM in Kerala. He said the position of the Congress in Kerala was wayward from the stance that its national leadership has taken.

All four participants from Kerala in the politburo meeting on Tuesday supported a possible alliance with the Congress.

The politburo position will be discussed by the Central Committee on May 30 and 31.