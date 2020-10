Kerala records 27 COVID deaths on Wednesday, toll now at 1,403

Kerala recorded 27 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday taking the official toll to 1,403.

The deceased are:

Thiruvananthapuram

Thankappan Ashari, 80 from Peroorkada

Sukumaran, 79, from Nettayam

Soman, 67, from Nemom

Sethukuttiamma, 90, from Malayankeezhu

Krishnapillai, 90, from Manacadu

Kollam

Sukumaran Nair, 75, from Kollam

Alappuzha

Linoz, 74, from Canal Ward

Abdul Kalam, 65, from Vellakinar

Ernakulam

Moideenkutty, 63, from Aluva

Zkariya Ithaq, 90, from Pamiyakuda

TT Sisily, 78, from Veloor

Rajan, 85, from Mundamveli

Ashraf, 56, from Aluva

Thrissur

Pushpakaran, 63, from Cholakodu

Muthulakshmi, 89, from Pushpagiri village

MK Mani, 92, from Kunnamkulam

Mary Thomas, 65, from Pavaratty

Basheer Ahmed, 67, from Kadavaloor

Sankaran, 76, from Ollur

Solomon, 55, from Surabhi Nagar

Gopalan, 67, from Koratty

Janaki, 83, from Thengamukku

Palakkad

AE Muhammed Ismail, 51, from Victoria College

Juniyaat, 48, from Naatukal

Malappuram

Beerankutty, 57, from Kondotty

Kozhikode

Pramod Das, 50, from Kaapil

Wayanad

Chinnamma, 80, from Vaduvanchal

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.