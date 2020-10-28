{{head.currentUpdate}}

Installation ceremony of new seer of Edaneer Math today

Installation ceremony of new seer of Edaneer Math today
Swami Satchidananda Bharathi
The installation ceremony of the new pontiff Swami Sachithananda Bharati (Jayarama Manjathaya), the heir of Swami Kesavananda Bharati, was conducted at Edaneer Matth on Wednesday.

He was anointed at a function held at Orikkai, Kancheepuram on Monday after his predecessor attained samadhi on September 6 at the age of 80.

Swami Sachidananda who received his diksha from Kanchi Math returned on Monday after taking a yatra visiting various temples.

According to the official release from the Edaneer Math, Kesavananda Bharati Swamiji, renowned for protecting the basic rights in the Constitution by filing a case in the Supreme Court in the 1970s, had expressed his desire to nominate Jayarama Manjathaya as his successor, among his devotees and math administrators.

The installation ceremony began after ganapathy homam, chandika yogam in the morning, devana abhishekam at 7 and all pooja ceremonies and rituals.

The heads of various math, prominent political and cultural personalities attended the installation ceremony.

Union minister V Muraleedharan will inaugurate the spiritual conference to be held at 2.30 pm.

Swami Sachidananda Bharati is the fourteenth seer of the Math and will be the new spiritual leader of Edaneer Math.

