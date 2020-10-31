Bineesh is the 'boss', Anoop only a 'benami' in drugs dealings

Bengaluru: Anoop Mohammad, the Kochi native arrested in the Bengaluru drugs case, has said in his statement that Bineesh Kodiyeri is the 'boss' and that he is only a benami, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said.

The agency has stated this in the remand report filed in a special court in Bengaluru. The ED has arrested Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of CPM Kerala secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, in the drugs case.

Huge sums of money were transferred not only to Anoop's account but also to the accounts of Bineesh in Kerala and these transactions are being investigated, the ED said in a press release.

Bineesh's interrogation on Friday lasted for more than 12 hours till about 10pm. Around 11pm, he was taken to the Wilson Garden police station.

It is learnt that Bineesh evaded most questions regarding money transactions. The ED has dismissed his claim that he was not aware of Anoop's drug dealings.

Bineesh had produced some documents regarding financial transactions before the ED during his questioning on Thursday. The agency had arrested him saying those documents were inadequate.

After 12 hours of questioning, Bineesh outside the ED office in Bengaluru at 11pm on Friday.

It is learned that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will also seek Bineesh’s custody after his ED remand period gets over. On Friday, he was remanded in ED’s custody for four days. He has been charged with non-bailable offences.

Bineesh knew about accounts that got drugs money

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said that Anoop Mohammad has made some crucial disclosures in the drugs dealing case.

The agency said Anoop, a drug dealer, was only a ‘benami’ for Bineesh.

It said Bineesh controlled Anoop Mohammad’s dealings in Bengaluru from Kerala. Anoop had called Bineesh over the phone just before his arrest on August 21.

The ED said Bineesh is aware of the accounts that received money for the drug dealings.

In his statement, Anoop Mohammad has said that 20 people had put money for the drugs business on Bineesh's instructions.