Kerala records 27 COVID deaths on Saturday, toll now at 1,484

Kerala recorded 27 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday taking the official toll to 1,484.

The deceased are:

Kollam

Somasekharan Pillai, 68, from Anchal

Pathanamthitta

Thomas Joseph, 43, from Thiruvalla

Alappuzha

Soman, 56, from Peringilapuram

Vilasini, 75, from Cherthala

Kottayam

Kuttapan, 55, from Changanassery

MG Soman, 63, from Koodaloor

Ernakulam

TT Varghese, 84, from Udyogamandalam

PK Jose, 75, from Alangad

Abdul Rahman, 82, from Pallikavala

CV Babu, 61, from Parapalli

KR Purushothaman, 74, from Kochi

Ouseph, 80, from Kakkanad

Thomas, 67, from East Okkal

Thrissur

Mohan, 57, from Erumapetti

Chacko, 73, from Changaloor

P David, 72, from Pazhanji

Chandran, 73, from Chamakala

Govindan, 74, from Anandapuram

Pouli Joseph, 57, from Peramangalam

Palakkad

Krishnan, 49, from Koduvayur

V Vijayan, 59, from Koppam

Malappuram

Aishumma, 85, from Veliyangod

Ibrahim, 63, from Kulathoor

Kozhikode

Prabhavati, 47, from Kakkodi

Balakrishnan, 83, from Changarothu

Subaida, 57, from Thamarassery

Wayanad

Kochi, 82, from Meppadi

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.