2 more Keralites arrested over Bengaluru drugs case

Bengaluru: The Narcotics Control Bureau has cast its net wide in its ongoing bid to bust the well-entrenched drug syndicates based in the Karnataka capital. Weeks after a few Keralites as well as Kannada film artistes were arrested over drug running or procurement, 10 people have been held here for smuggling drugs from overseas.

Drugs worth Rs 90 lakh were seized from the arrested. Early investigation revealed their dealings were through the dark web, known as the underworld of the cyberworld.

Among the 10 arrested on Monday are two Keralites - Amal Baiju (20) from Changanassery in Kottayam district and Phoenix D'Souza (24) from Thiruvananthapuram.

A Nigerian too is among the arrested.

In August, Anoop Muhammed from Vennala, Kochi; Rijesh Raveendran from Thiruvilwamala in Thrissur district; and Kannada TV actress D Anikha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs case. Investigations over the case had extended to Sandalwood, the Kannada film world.

The police have obtained information about gangs supplying drugs from abroad from the statements of Nigerians arrested earlier.

Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of Kerala's top CPM functionary, too was meanwhile arrested last week over shady money transactions related to the drug running in Bengaluru and his links to Anoop Muhammed.