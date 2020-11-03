MG University vice-chancellor is among world's best scientists

Kottayam: MG University vice-chancellor Dr Sabu Thomas has been ranked 114th in the list of the world's best scientists that has been compiled by Stanford University in the US. He figures in the list as the second best scientist in India in the field of polymer.

The list comprises the top two per cent of the world's best 1,00,000 scientists. The world rankings are based on the H-Index, authorship, and article citations in 22 scientific fields and 176 subdivisions.

Dr Sabu Thomas, who has made significant contributions in the fields of polymer science, nanoscience and nanotechnology, has an H-index of 106, which measures excellence in research publishing. So far, 107 people have completed research under him.

Dr Sabu Thomas, who has been a professor at the School of Chemical Sciences, has authored more than 140 books. He also has more than 1,090 publications in international journals. He is a member of the International Academy of Physical Sciences and the European Academy of Sciences.

The University of Lorraine in France had honoured him with the title of 'Professor at Lorraine' and the Siberian Federal University has given him the 'honorary professor' post for his outstanding academic contributions to polymer science, nanoscience and nanotechnology.