Bineesh Kodiyeri's wife accuses ED of threatening her as 26-hour raid ends

Thiruvananthapuram: Reneeta, wife of Bineesh Kodiyeri, has accused the Enforcement Directorate of threatening her to sign a 'concocted' raid report.

Meanwhile, the ED's 26-hour-long raid at the house at Maruthankuzhy in Thiruvananthapuram district ended at 12 noon on Thursday.

Bineesh's wife alleged that ED forced her to sign on the raid report, in which the agency claimed to have found a bank card belonging to the alleged drug peddler Anoop Mohammed. She said the ED officials had brought the card from outside and it was not found from the house.

(L) Chairman of the Kerala State Commission For Protection Of Child Rights outside Bineesh Kodiyeri's house at Maruthankuzhy in Thiruvananthapuram as CRPF personnel denied him entry to the house during an ED raid. (R) Bineeesh's mother-in-law with his three-year-old child talking to mediapersons outside the house. Photo: Manoj Chemancheri

Bineesh, son of CPM State Secretary, was arrested by the ED last week in connection with the alleged financial dealings with an alleged drug peddler.

Reneeta claimed that the officers told her Bineesh would remain in jail if she did not sign the document. She also said that the officials took an iPhone belonging to her mother from the house during the searches.

"We told them we will not sign it. All they got from our house was my mother's i-Phone, for which I have acknowledged. Now I know that my husband is being forced into admitting something. All I wish to tell is, he is not a don or a boss. The only thing is he has a wide circle of friends," she said.

"Now we all know how ED cooks up things as they were forcing us to sign. We are sure that the credit card was brought by them. This is the way they go about doing things," she added.

Earlier, Bineesh's family members, including two women, staged a sit-in at the entrance of the house, alleging that ED officials denied basic rights for Bineesh’s wife, three-year-old child and her parents, who have been asked to stay at the house till the raid is over.

They also demanded that they be allowed to meet the family. The demand was turned down by the CRPF personnel guarding the house.

The family members have complained to the Kerala Police against the agency officials for their inhumane treatment.

Following this, the officials of the Kerala State Commission for Child Rights after hearing that the three-year-old child of Bineesh was under 'duress', also arrived at the house.

CRPF personnel on guard outside Bineesh Kodiyeri's house at Maruthankuzhy in Thiruvananthapuram during raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate. Photo: Manorama

"We will look into the issue and do the needful as we will not allow the rights of the children to be violated," said the Commission chairman and added they will issue an order later in the day.

The ED is searching houses of people, with whom Bineesh is believed to have business links, in several districts in Kerala.

Protests

Sister of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's wife, one of the women staging the protest, told the media that they are demanding entry into the house.

"It has been 24 hours since the raid began. We are sending them food. We want to know if they got the food and their well being. We will not go back until our request is met," she said.

The raid had continued through the night and the house had been guarded by officials from CRPF and Karnataka Police.

Family members of Bineesh Kodiyeri protesting outside his house at Maruthankuzhy in Thiruvananthapuram as CRPF personnel denied them entry to the house during raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate. Photo: Manoj Chemancheri

Custody prolongs

A special court in Bengaluru had on Monday extended the ED custody of Bineesh by five more days.

The ED had produced Bineesh before the special court dealing with the money laundering cases as the initial four-day custody came to an end on November 2.

The agency had arrested Bineesh on October 29 in a money laundering case linked to a drug seizure in Karnataka and initially took him into its custody for four days.

On Sunday night, he reportedly complained of back pain following which he was taken to the Bowring Hospital in that city for a check-up.

Bineeesh's mother-in-law with his three-year-old child talking to mediapersons outside the house. Photo: Manoj Chemancheri

The central agency alleged that the "drug peddler" in the case, Anoop Mohammed, was a "benamidar" of Bineesh.

Anoop, a close friend and business associate of Bineesh, is currently in the judicial custody in Bengaluru after the Narcotic Control Bureau arrested him.

The ED probe stems from a Narcotics Control Bureau investigation that claimed to have busted an ecstasy pill trafficking racket in Karnataka in August. Anoop and two others were arrested then and later few more including some from the Karnataka TV and film industry too were picked up.

Bineesh has maintained that he knew Anoop and his family and the latter had borrowed money from him and some others to set up a restaurant in Bengaluru a few years ago.