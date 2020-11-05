26 COVID deaths in Kerala on Thursday, death toll now 1,613

Twenty-six COVID deaths were confirmed in Kerala on Thursday.
They are:
Thiruvananthapuram:
Padmanabha Iyer (81) from Karamana
Gopinathan (65) from Pulimath
KG Kamalamma (84) from Anayara
Kochupennu (84) from Pothencode
Raju (68) from Kulathur
Krishnan Nair (83) from Amaravila
LS Ramesh (70) from Pettah
Aboobacker (75) from Pravachambalam
Thrissur
Sudha (65) from Mariapuram
Gopi (57), a native of Ayyanthole
Kollam
Divakaran (60) from Karunagappalli
KS Bhaskaran (82) from Kunnathur
Pathanamthitta
Muhammad Kunju (78) from Kodumon
Alappuzha
Augustine (61) from Aroor
KJ Alex Kutty (67) from Vadakkal
Ernakulam
Vijayalakshmi (74)
Palakkad
Saleena (73) from Perumkulangara
Parvathy Amma (83) from Kalpathy
Malappuram
Madhavi (80) from Kuttippuram
Hamsa (60) from Mampad
Kunjalan (85) from Ponmala
Pathumma (75) from Chokkad
Abdul Aziz (84) from Karuvarakundu
Wayanad
Paul (72), a native of Meenangadi
Kannur
PA Nasir (50) from Chalad
Ayyan Perumal (73) from Taliparamba
With this, COVID death toll in the state rises to 1,613.
Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.