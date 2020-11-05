{{head.currentUpdate}}

26 COVID deaths in Kerala on Thursday, death toll now 1,613

Twenty-six COVID deaths were confirmed in Kerala on Thursday.

They are:

Thiruvananthapuram:

Padmanabha Iyer (81) from Karamana

Gopinathan (65) from Pulimath

KG Kamalamma (84) from Anayara

Kochupennu (84) from Pothencode

Raju (68) from Kulathur

Krishnan Nair (83) from Amaravila

LS Ramesh (70) from Pettah

Aboobacker (75) from Pravachambalam

Thrissur

Sudha (65) from Mariapuram

Gopi (57), a native of Ayyanthole

Kollam

Divakaran (60) from Karunagappalli

KS Bhaskaran (82) from Kunnathur

Pathanamthitta

Muhammad Kunju (78) from Kodumon

Alappuzha

Augustine (61) from Aroor

KJ Alex Kutty (67) from Vadakkal 

Ernakulam

Vijayalakshmi (74)

Palakkad

Saleena (73) from Perumkulangara

Parvathy Amma (83) from Kalpathy

Malappuram

Madhavi (80) from Kuttippuram

Hamsa (60) from Mampad

Kunjalan (85) from Ponmala

Pathumma (75) from Chokkad

Abdul Aziz (84) from Karuvarakundu

Wayanad

Paul (72), a native of Meenangadi

Kannur

PA Nasir (50) from Chalad

Ayyan Perumal (73) from Taliparamba

--

With this, COVID death toll in the state rises to 1,613.

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

