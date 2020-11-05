Local body election notification to be issued in a week

Thiruvananthapuram: The notification for the local body elections is likely to be issued within a week. The Election Commission is expected to announce the election date within two days.

The commission also plans to hold the polls in three phases with a gap of a day between each phase. This follows the discussions the commission held with the government.

The Commission has also received suggestions to conduct the elections in every alternate districts or by dividing them into three zones.

It has decided to plan the election in a way that facilitates proper officer-police deployment. The election process will be completed before mid-December.

All the five local body elections held since 1995 were held over two days.

Commissioner V Bhaskaran has clarified that the election will not be held in a single phase.

The commission has sought a report from the health department on whether those who become COVID positive just 24 hours before the election can be allowed to vote by wearing a PPE kit.

The commissioner held discussions with Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta on Wednesday regarding the deployment of officers. He held another meeting with DGP Lokanath Behera. He also conducted a video meeting with district collectors.