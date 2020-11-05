Orthodox, Jacobite factions hold talks under CM's watch

Thiruvananthapuram: The third round of intermediary discussions chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to amicably resolve the old dispute within the Malankara Church ended inconclusively with both the Jacobite and Orthodox factions sticking to their respective positions.

Talks way forward?

Both parties sounded they are willing to co-operate as a first step to resolve the current fractious ties. The Orthodox faction wants the two Churches to cooperate with each other and come on board on the basis of Supreme Court verdict. Subsequently, steps should be taken to resolve the pending contentious issues through bilateral discussions.

Orthodox Church representatives later however argued that Supreme Court verdict is the law of the land and such matters cannot be resolved through discussions. "The two Churches should unite at the earliest. We are not demanding that Jacobite faction should move out of the church while implementing the court verdict. They should cooperate. Our desire is that all sections should cooperate. We are not creating law and order problems. It is impractical to defer the implementation of Supreme Court verdict any further," the representatives of Orthodox Church said.

Hear what the laity says: Jacobites

The Jacobite faction on the other hand expressed its willingness to hold discussions for enhancing the cooperation between the two denominations. But at the same it wants to ensure that the benefits for the Church in line with the Supreme Court verdict and the 1934 Constitution of the Malankara Church should not be pushed under the carpet. They further said that there were issues beyond the Constitution and cooperation is possible only after reaching an agreement on such matters.

The Jacobite faction also made it clear that the issue can be resolved only after ascertaining the will of the respective laity. The stand of believers is important especially when both groups continue to function as two distinct entities, the Jacobites reasoned.

They hoped that there would not be attempts from the other side to forcibly take over churches especially after the chief minister urged to refrain from provocative actions.

CM urges bilateral talks

The chief minister directed the members of the two factions to continue the bilateral discussions for resolving the long-standing dispute. He appealed to the two factions to cooperate with the government and avoid law and order issues.

The Orthodox faction pointed out that their delegation had been entrusted by the Church to hold discussions only in the presence of the chief minister. For one-to-one discussion with the rival faction, the permission of the Church authorities would be required.

They conveyed to the chief minister that the proposal would be discussed by the Church authorities and the outcome of the discussion would be intimated within a month.

The Jacobite faction, meanwhile, said they convey their position after the Synod meeting on Thursday.

The Orthodox faction was represented by Synod secretary Dr Yuhanon Mar Diascoros, Dr Gabriel Mar Gregorios and Dr Thomas Mar Athanasius. Metropolitan Trustee Dr Joshua Mar Gregorios, Synod secretary Dr Thomas Mar Timotheos and Dr Kuriakose Mor Theophilose took part in the discussions from the Jacobite side.