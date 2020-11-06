Stirring scenes in court! Angry outburst by woman raped in ambulance

Pathanamthitta: A local court here in Kerala was witness to stirring scenes as a young woman who was raped recently in an ambulance became upset. The woman was likely upset by a few remarks made by the defendant Noufal, an ambulance driver, as his bail application was being considered.

Sensing the woman's state of mind, the public prosecutor and the woman cop, deployed for her security, consoled her and led her back to the seat.

Noufal had raped the woman in an ambulance in which she was taken for Covid treatment. The crime was committed at a desolate place at Aranmula in Pathanamthitta district.

The court was considering the accused's bail plea on Thursday when the woman lost control. The court will pronounce the verdict on this plea on November 10.

Call to deny bail

The public prosecutor contended that accused Noufal should not be granted bail. The prosecutor demanded that the trial be started in the case in which the charge-sheet was submitted within 47 days. The government lawyer also asked the court to urgently seek forensic reports.

While opposing the bail plea, the prosecution contended that the accused had committed a heinous crime against the woman, who was a COVID-19 patient then. And that the accused intentionally caused harm to the woman.

Special summons

A special notice was issued to summon the woman to the court. The woman had reached the court to depose against the accused’s bail plea as is allowed under the SC/ST Atrocities Act.

The woman was sexually assaulted inside an ambulance while she was being shifted to a COVID care centre in September.

Special security

The police will provide security to the woman round-the-clock as per Supreme Court guidelines. The number of cops would be increased if the need arises for enhanced security. The government would bear the entire expenses.

The apex court had earlier instructed that special protection should be provided for victims of sexual assault. This benefit could be also availed under the provisions of the Witness Protection Scheme.

Official sources stated that special police protection would be given for the victim. This is the first time that such a security is provided to the plaintiff in Kerala.

A committee, which includes the district police chief and district judge, had decided to provide the security.