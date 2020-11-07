Breather for Kodiyeri, CPM secretariat backs him over son's travails

Thiruvananthapuram: In a likely breather of sorts for CPM Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishan, the party leadership has decided to let him continue in the post despite the embarrassing money-laundering case involving his son Bineesh.

The CPM state secretariat stated that Kodiyeri need not step down at this juncture.

As the local body polls have been announced, this is not the time for a leadership change. Everything else will be evaluated after the polls, the party brass reasoned.

The meet also noted that it was not possible to ignore the campaign against Kodiyeri and the party even when Bineesh is being targeted. All this would create confusion among the public, and tarnish the party's image. Currently, only a case and allegations have been raised against Bineesh. Let everything get settled, the meet assessed.

The secretariat's stance would be discussed during the state committee meet that will be held online on Saturday.

Kodiyeri explains

During the state secretariat meet, Kodiyeri explained about the circumstances of his son's arrest. "It is for him to face the case. I, as the party secretary, or the CPM need not have to intervene in this issue,” Kodiyeri said.

He exuded the hope that the ‘politically-motivated attempt’ by the central agencies to ‘trap’ his son would be exposed.

He talked about the 26-hour raid at Bineesh’s house in Thiruvananthapuram too. The meet also expressed solidarity with the family that was in distress due to this. However, none sought to justify the allegations against Bineesh.

ED targeting LDF government?

While pointing out that Chief Minister’s Additional Private Secretary C M Raveendran was summoned for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the CPM state secretariat meet evaluated that it has become clear that the LDF government was being targeted.

The move was to derail the government's development agenda. An agitation will be held against the actions of the central agencies on November 16, the leadership said.

Though certain UDF leaders are also under the ED's ambit of investigation, details about only LDF leaders are being leaked, the meet claimed. This double-standard should also be exposed, the meet decided.