Kerala records 5,440 new COVID-19 cases after 48,798 tests on Sunday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 4,86,109 on Sunday, with the state reporting 5,440 fresh cases. The state also registered 6,853 recoveries since Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, 48,798 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 11.15%.

So far, 4,02,477 people recovered from the disease, while 81,823 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a statement.

Local transmission of COVID-19 continues unabated as 4,699 of the newly reported cases contracted the virus through contact. Of this, the infection sources of 585 are unknown, the minister said.

Apart from this, 51 (Thiruvananthapuram 12, Ernakulam 9, Kannur 7, Thrissur 6, Malappuram 5, Palakkad, Kozhikode 3 each, Kollam and Pathanamthitta 2 each, Wayanad and Kasaragod 1 each) healthcare workers also contracted the virus.

The minister also confirmed 24 more deaths on Sunday. The official death toll now stands at 1,692.

District-wise break-up of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam - 644 (contact cases - 471)

Thrissur - 641 (621)

Kozhikode - 575 (554)

Malappuram - 540 (489)

Kollam - 488 (482)

Alappuzha - 479 (444)

Thiruvananthapuram - 421 (333)

Kottayam - 406 (402)

Kannur - 344 (238)

Palakkad - 306 (183)

Idukki - 179 (146)

Kasaragod - 159 (157)

Pathanamthitta - 153 (87)

Wayanad - 105 (92)

District-wise break-up of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 881

Kollam - 578

Pathanamthitta - 230

Alappuzha - 471

Kottayam - 623

Idukki - 93

Ernakulam - 845

Thrissur - 834

Palakkad - 172

Malappuram - 906

Kozhikode - 825

Wayanad - 105

Kannur - 138

Kasaragod - 152

Testing and quarantine

In total, 50,98,433 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

Of the 3,14,684 people under observation for suspected infection, 2,94,358 are home/institutional quarantined and 20,326 hospitalised. As many as 2,219 people were hospitalised since Saturday.

Nine new places were designated as hotspots on Sunday, while four regions were excluded from the list. The state presently has 617 hotspots.