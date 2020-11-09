{{head.currentUpdate}}

SIT lookout notice against fashion gold case accused

SIT lookout notice against fashion gold case accused
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has issued look out notice against first accused T K Pookoya Thangal and two others in Fashion Gold Jewelry investment fraud case.

Thangal is the managing director of Fashion Gold Jewelry Company and a member of executive committee of Muslim League Kasargod district unit.

The others against whom look out notices have been issued are Pookoya Thangal's son and company director A P Hisham  and general manager of company  and T K Zainul Abid, who are the other accused in the case.

There are reports that Pookoya Thangal might surrender in court on Monday.

