Kerala Governor hospitalised two days after testing positive for COVID-19

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, who tested positive for COVID-19 on November 7, was on Monday admitted to the Trivandrum Medical College Hospital.

Khan, 68, was diagnosed with the infection on his return from New Delhi.

"The Governor has been admitted to hospital for close monitoring. He is clinically stable. A Medical Board was formed to optimise Hon. Governor's clinical management, " a tweet from the Raj Bhavan stated.

Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan,who was diagnosed with SARS Cov-2 infection on 07 Nov is admitted to Govt MedCollege, Trivandrum for close monitoring. He is clinically stable. A MedicalBoard was formed to optimize Hon. Governor's clinical management :PRO,KeralaRajBhavan pic.twitter.com/gbEjA3OVWe — Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) November 9, 2020

A medical bulletin from the hospital said he was admitted today for 'close monitoring.'

Earlier this week, the Raj Bhavan had said the governor was tested positive for COVID-19 and there was no cause for concern.

"I request all those who had contact with me in NewDelhi last week to test for Covid, or be under observation to be on the safe side," the governor said in a tweet on November 7.

Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan said :"I have tested positive for Covid19.But, there is no cause for concern. However, I request all those who had contact with me in NewDelhi last week to test for Covid, or be under observation to be on the safe side":PRO,KeralaRajBhavan — Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) November 7, 2020

Kerala on Monday reported 3,593 new COVID-19 cases when 32,489 samples were tested. So far, 4,89,702 people have been tested positive, of which 4,08,460 persons recovered. The remaining 79,410 patients are undergoing treatment. As many as 1,714 people have died due to coronavirus infection.

(With PTI inputs)