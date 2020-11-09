{{head.currentUpdate}}

Move to regularise 13 persons including Jaleel's relative sparks row

Move to regularise 13 persons including Jaleel's relative sparks row
Kerala Minister K T Jaleel coming out of the NIA office in Kochi. Photo: EV Sreekumar
There is a move to regularize 13 staff members including a relative of KT Jaleel in the Directorate of Minority Welfare which comes under his ministry.

The director of the minority has submitted a file regarding the matter to the general administration department.

The services of 70 persons, who were posted temporarily during the UDF regime, had been terminated earlier.  In their place, new persons were employed on a temporary basis. The move is to regularize some of them.

It is alleged that the entire process was progressing without the knowledge of law and finance departments. A group of employees at the directorate has warned legal action if the directorate went ahead and regularized only a section of staff.

Meanwhile, minority welfare director A B Moideenkutty maintained that he had only forwarded a petition submitted by temporary staff for further action on humanitarian grounds.

