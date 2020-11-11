7,007 new COVID cases in Kerala after 64K tests on Wednesday; tally crosses 5 lakh

Kerala reported 7,007 new COVID cases after 64,192 tests and 7,252 recoveries on Wednesday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 78,420.

Of the new cases, 6,152 had contracted the virus through contact. The infection source of 717 cases remain unclear.

Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode reported the most cases - 977, 966 and 830 respectively.

Kerala has reported over 5 lakh COVID cases since outbreak first began in January (5,02,719).

The test positivity rate in the state currently stands at 10.91.

So far, A total of 52,49,865 samples have been sent for testing, including routine samples, Airport Surveillance, Pooled Sentinel, CBNAT, Trunat, CLIA and Antigen Assay.

Twenty-nine more COVID deaths

Twenty-nine more COVID deaths were reported in the state.

With this, COVID death toll in the state rose to 1,771.

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

More healthworkers contract the virus

Fifty-two more healthworkers contracted the virus.

They include 11 from Kozhikode, eight from Ernakulam, five each from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam Thrissur and Kannur, three each from Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad, two from Pathanamthitta, one each from Alappuzha and Kasaragod.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's COVID cases:

Ernakulam - 977 (contact cases - 684)

Thrissur - 966 (952)

Kozhikode - 830 (801)

Kollam - 679 (664)

Kottayam - 580 (580)

Malappuram - 527 (486)

Alappuzha - 521 (505)

Thiruvananthapuram - 484 (396)

Palakkad - 424 (260)

Kannur - 264 (190)

Pathanamthitta - 230 (161)

Idukki - 225 (194)

Wayanad - 159 (145)

Kasaragod - 141 (134)

Recoveries

The state also reported 7,252 recoveries on Wednesday.

So far, 4,22,410 have been cured of the virus.

There are currently 3,15,246 people under observation across the country. Of them, 2,96,212 are under home or institutional quarantine while 19,034 are in hospitals.

A total of 2,028 people were admitted in hospitals today.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 704

Kollam - 779

Pathanamthitta - 174

Alappuzha - 716

Kottayam - 353

Idukki - 91

Ernakulam - 758

Thrissur - 943

Palakkad - 506

Malappuram - 661

Kozhikode - 836

Wayanad - 83

Kannur - 501

Kasaragod - 147