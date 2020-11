Kerala records 29 COVID deaths on Wednesday, toll now at 1,771

Kerala recorded 29 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday taking the official toll to 1,771.

Thiruvananthapuram

Valsala Kumari (60) from Pappanamkode

Sukumaran (72) from Nedumangad

Radhakrishnan Nair (56) from Mukola

Kanakam (65) from Mariapuram

Jagadeesan (72) from Chala

M Mohanan (56) from Vallakkadavu

B. Shanthakumari (68) from Chengal

Yogiram Surugi (64) from Vellayambalam

Kollam

Chakrapani (65) from Karamkode

Sreekandan Nair (59) from Kilikollur

Alappuzha

Sivadasan (63) from Manancherry

AN Radhakrishnan Pillai (74) from Karakkad.

Kottayam

Ajay Babu (64) from Pampady

Vinod Pappan (53) from Kottayam

Dasan (72) from Kottayam

Anil K Krishnan (53) from Marangattupilly

Sulaiman (66) from Changanassery

Sudhamma (64) from Kodimatha

Ernakulam

Saramma Varkiyachan (69) from Ambalassery

Thrissur

Gopalan (89) from Parlikad

Abdul Salim (38) from Edassery

Palakkad

Muhammad Ali (65) from Mundur

Malappuram

Kali (85) from Parishangadi

Mohammad Haji (75) from Mongam

Kozhikode

Hasan (68) from Farook

Kannur

Ramachandran (67) from Malapattam

Alina (80) from Cheruvancheri

Kasaragod

Haridas (59) from Anandashram

Padmanabhan (72) from Mulleriya

Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.