5,537 new COVID cases in Kerala on Thursday, 6,119 recover

Kerala reported 5,537 new COVID cases and 6,119 recoveries on Thursday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 77,813.

Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Malappuram reported the most cases - 727, 696 and 617 cases respectively.

Of the new cases, 4,683 had contracted the virus through contact while 140 had come from outside the state.

The infection source of 653 contact cases remain unclear.

25 more COVID deaths

Twenty-five COVID deaths were confirmed in Kerala on Thursday.

With this, COVID death toll rose to 1,796.

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths.

Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

More healthworkers contract virus

Sixty-one healthworkers contracted the virus.

They include 13 in Ernakulam, eight each in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur, seven each in Kozhikode and Pathanamthitta, six in Thrissur, four in Wayanad, three in Palakkad, two each in Malappuram and Kasaragod, and one in Idukki.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Thrissur - 727 (contact cases - 706)

Kozhikode - 696 (646)

Malappuram - 617 (583)

Alappuzha - 568 (553)

Ernakulam - 489 (254)

Palakkad - 434 (264)

Kollam - 399 (386)

Thiruvananthapuram - 386 (286)

Kannur - 346 (259)

Kottayam - 344 (337)

Idukki - 185 (137)

Pathanamthitta - 138 (99)

Kasaragod - 108 (97)

Wayanad - 100 (76)

Recoveries

Kerala also reported 6,119 recoveries on Thursday.

So far, 4,28,529 people have been cured of the virus.

There are currently 3,15,583 people under observation across the state. Of them, 2,96,773 are under home or institutional quarantine while 18,810 are in hospitals.

About 1,993 people were admitted in hospitals today.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thrissur - 1,062

Ernakulam - 1,008

Kozhikode - 786

Kollam - 578

Malappuram - 569

Kottayam - 394

Alappuzha - 371

Thiruvananthapuram - 304

Palakkad - 299

Idukki - 250

Kannur - 214

Pathanamthitta - 165

Wayanad - 83

Kasaragod - 36