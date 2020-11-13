5,804 new COVID cases after 58K tests in Kerala on Friday

Kerala reported 5,804 new COVID cases and 6,201 recoveries on Friday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 77,390.

Kozhikode, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts reported the most cases - 799, 756, 677 cases respectively.

Of the new cases, 4,988 had contracted the virus through contact while 118 had come from abroad.

The infection source of 643 contact cases remain unclear.

A total of 58, 221 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The test positivity rate in Kerala has now fallen to 9.97.

So far, 5,14,060 people have contracted the virus in the state.

26 more COVID deaths

Twenty-six COVID deaths were also confirmed.

With this, COVID death toll in the state rises to 1,822.

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths.

Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

More healthworkers contract virus

Fifty-five healthworkers contracted the virus on Friday.

They include 13 from Thiruvananthapuram, 11 from Ernakulam, seven from Kannur, five each from Pathanamthitta and Kozhikode, three each from Kollam and Thrissur, two each from Idukki, Palakkad and Kasaragod, and one each from Kottayam and Malappuram.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Kozhikode – 799 (contact cases – 766)

Ernakulam – 756 (558)

Thrissur – 677 (658)

Malappuram – 588 (562)

Kollam – 489 (476)

Alappuzha – 468 (462)

Thiruvananthapuram – 439 (316)

Palakkad – 438 (235)

Kottayam – 347 (345)

Kannur – 240 (139)

Pathanamthitta – 189 (140)

Idukki – 187 (154)

Wayanad – 106 (104)

Kasaragod – 81 (73)

Recoveries

Kerala reported 6,201 recoveries on Friday.

So far, 4,34,730 have been cured of the virus.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thrissur – 866

Kozhikode – 781

Thiruvananthapuram – 727

Ernakulam – 707

Kollam – 613

Malappuram – 522

Kannur – 431

Alappuzha – 415

Palakkad – 338

Kottayam – 317

Wayanad – 160

Kasaragod – 157

Pathanamthitta – 89

Idukki – 78

Testing and quarantine

There are currently 3,16,923 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 2,98,448 are under home or institutional quarantine while 18,475 are in hospitals.

A total of 2130 people were admitted in hospitals today.

So far, 53,65,288 samples have been sent for testing, including routine samples, Airport Surveillance, Pooled Sentinel, CBNAT, Trunat, CLIA and Antigen Assay.