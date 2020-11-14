6,357 new COVID cases in Kerala after 61K tests on Saturday

Kerala reported 6,357 new COVID cases and 6,793 recoveries on Saturday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 76,927.

Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 860, 759, 710 cases respectively.

Of the new cases, 5,542 had contracted the virus through contact while 107 had come from outside the state.

The infection source of 645 contact cases remain unclear.

A total of 61,553 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate in Kerala is 10.33.

So far, 5,20,417 have contracted the virus in the state.

26 more COVID deaths

Twenty-six COVID deaths were also confirmed.

With this, COVID death toll in the state rises to 1,848.

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths.

Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

More healthworkers contract virus

Sixty-three healthworkers contract the virus.

They include 12 from Thiruvananthapuram, ten from Kannur, nine from Kozhikode, eight from Thrissur, four each from Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, and Wayanad, three from Palakkad, two each from Idukki, Kottayam and Kasaragod, and one from Malappuram.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Ernakulam - 860 (contact cases - 671)

Thrissur - 759 (742)

Kozhikode - 710 (658)

Malappuram - 673 (636)

Alappuzha - 542 (515)

Kollam - 530 (516)

Thiruvananthapuram - 468 (347)

Palakkad - 467 (324)

Kottayam - 425 (421)

Kannur - 363 (253)

Wayanad - 171 (155)

Pathanamthitta - 143 (96)

Kasaragod - 139 (134)

Idukki - 107 (74)

Recoveries

Kerala reported 6,793 recoveries on Saturday.

So far, 4,41,523 have been cured of the virus.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 885

Kozhikode - 884

Ernakulam - 800

Kollam - 693

Alappuzha - 648

Malappuram - 617

Kannur - 567

Palakkad - 484

Thrissur - 431

Pathanamthitta - 229

Kottayam - 215

Kasaragod - 145

Wayanad - 109

Idukki - 86

Testing and quarantine

There are currently 3,19,481 people under observation across the state. Of them, 3,01,535 are under home or institutional quarantine while 17,946 are in hospitals. A total of 2,180 people were admitted to the hospital today.

So far, a total of 54,26,841 samples have been sent for testing, including routine samples, Airport Surveillance, Pooled Sentinel, CBNAT, Trunat, CLIA and Antigen Assay.