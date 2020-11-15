Kerala's active COVID caseload rose to 74,802 on Sunday with 4,581 more people testing positive for the coronavirus infection. The newly infected were detected in the 46,216 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, State Health Minister K K Shailaja informed in a statement.

District-wise positive cases

Kozhikode - 574 (contact cases - 519)

Malappuram - 558 (530)

Alappuzha - 496 (486)

Ernakulam - 489 (361)

Thrissur - 425 (413)

Palakkad - 416 (223)

Kollam - 341 (333)

Thiruvananthapuram - 314 (238)

Kottayam - 266 (264)

Kannur - 203 (142)

Pathanamthitta - 171 (116)

Idukki - 165 (141)

Wayanad - 101 (95)

Kasaragod - 62 (59)

Recoveries

Thiruvananthapuram - 571

Kollam - 591

Pathanamthitta - 164

Alappuzha - 623

Kottayam - 470

Idukki - 70

Ernakulam - 828

Thrissur - 892

Palakkad - 340

Malappuram - 725

Kozhikode - 831

Wayanad - 126

Kannur - 336

Kasaragod - 117

The state recorded more recoveries than infection on Sunday with 6,684 people being cured of the disease.

The state's test positivity rate stands at 9.93. A total of 54,72,967 samples have been sent for tests in the state so far. These include routine samples, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CB-NAAT, TrueNat etc.

Only 85 cases detected on Sunday are imported ones. All of them came from other states. Source of infection of 527 cases is unknown.

Healthcare workers continue to be under the attack of the virus with 49 of them testing positive on Sunday (Ernakulam - 11, Pathanamthitta - 9, Thiruvananthapuram, - 7, Thrissur - 7, Kannur - 5, Kozhikode - 4, Kollam - 2, Wayanad - 2, Alappuzha - 1, Kottayam - 1).

A total of 3,22,296 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 3,04,463 are under home or institutional quarantine and 17,833 are in hospitals. On Sunday, 1,963 patients were admitted to hospitals.

Ten more regions have been converted into hotspots and 13 have been excluded from the list. There are 606 hotspots in the state.