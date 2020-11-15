{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Local body polls: Plenty of symbols for independents to choose from

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
vote-election-new
SHARE

As many as 75 election symbols await independent candidates for the local body poll.

The symbols include a table, bench, stool, almirah, laptop, mobile phone and antenna. There are fruits like grapes, apple, pineapple and mango. However, among vegetables the only option is carrot and among flowers – Rose.

The election symbols for the polls were released by the State Election Commission.

Those who see the electoral battle with a competitive spirit can choose from symbols like a cricket bat, football, hockey stick and ball, tennis racket, carrom board, kite and spinner.  Referee’s whistle also figures in the list.

There is a helmet symbol which apart from signifying safe riding also sends out a message for safety during the Covid Pandemic period. Those interested in vehicles can look for a hand cart, scooter, auto-rickshaw, car, train engine and ship. Music lovers have a violin, trumpet, penumbra, harmonium, flute and chenda. Then there are home appliances like a gas stove, pressure cooker, iron box, table fan, table lamp, telephone, cup and saucer to choose from. The doctors among candidates can surely look for a stethoscope as a symbol.

Other symbols include a tree, mud pot, harvesting farmer,  conch and finger ring. As per the procedure, the returning officer takes a decision on the election symbol based on the candidate's request.

The state election commission has recognized seven national parties - CPM, Congress, CPI, BJP, BSP, NCP and Trinamool Congress, four state parties - Muslim League, Kerala Congress (M), Janata Dal (Secular) and RSP and 28 registered parties.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES