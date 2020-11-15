Local body polls: Plenty of symbols for independents to choose from

As many as 75 election symbols await independent candidates for the local body poll.

The symbols include a table, bench, stool, almirah, laptop, mobile phone and antenna. There are fruits like grapes, apple, pineapple and mango. However, among vegetables the only option is carrot and among flowers – Rose.

The election symbols for the polls were released by the State Election Commission.

Those who see the electoral battle with a competitive spirit can choose from symbols like a cricket bat, football, hockey stick and ball, tennis racket, carrom board, kite and spinner. Referee’s whistle also figures in the list.

There is a helmet symbol which apart from signifying safe riding also sends out a message for safety during the Covid Pandemic period. Those interested in vehicles can look for a hand cart, scooter, auto-rickshaw, car, train engine and ship. Music lovers have a violin, trumpet, penumbra, harmonium, flute and chenda. Then there are home appliances like a gas stove, pressure cooker, iron box, table fan, table lamp, telephone, cup and saucer to choose from. The doctors among candidates can surely look for a stethoscope as a symbol.

Other symbols include a tree, mud pot, harvesting farmer, conch and finger ring. As per the procedure, the returning officer takes a decision on the election symbol based on the candidate's request.

The state election commission has recognized seven national parties - CPM, Congress, CPI, BJP, BSP, NCP and Trinamool Congress, four state parties - Muslim League, Kerala Congress (M), Janata Dal (Secular) and RSP and 28 registered parties.