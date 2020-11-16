Kerala records 19 COVID deaths on Monday, toll now at 1,888

Kerala recorded 19 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday taking the official toll to 1,888.
The deceased are:
Thiruvananthapuram
Mahesh (39) from Varkala
Nissan (84) from Kulathummal
Rajan Pillai (60) from Chirayinkeezhu
Appu (82) from Chullimanoor
Sheeja (50) from Madavoor
Kollam
Anilkumar (42) from Thevanur
Sushila (56) from Sadanandapuram
Idukki
Mathew Joseph (65) from Peermade
Ernakulam
Dr R Sivakumar (61) from Kochi
K Appu (75) from Pushpa Nagar
V A Joseph (70) from Palluruthy
Mohan Suresh (51) from Eloor
Palakkad
Beefathima (70) from Palakkad
Malappuram
Alavi Kutty Haji (70) from Malappuram
Wayanad
Sara Beevi (55) from Muttil
Kannur
Rini Haridasan (29) from Kannur
Chirutty (79) from Thuvakkunnu
Aboobacker (59) from Panur
Vincent Francis from Thalassery
Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.